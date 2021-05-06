Crackdown in District South continues to observer Corona SOPs

Under the strict direction of Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali Sodar, operations are being carried out in the district over violation of the Corona SOPs and defying timing of opening shops.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar ShirinaJunejohas arrested 40 shopkeepers for violating SOPs and defying timing and handed them over to police and also registered 5 FIRs.

The Assistant Commissioner sealed 7 shops and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000

Assistant Commissioner Civil Line Waleed Baig sealed 13 salons and 2 gyms and Daily Dubai Restaurant for violating SOPs in DHA area and imposed fines of Rs 25,000.

Assistant Commissioner Aram Bagh Mashal Naeem sealed a mobile market consisting of 225 shops, including 2 printing presses, for violating SOPs in Pakistan Chowk and Aram Bagh area.

Assistant Commissioner Garden Dr. Mohsin sealed several shops including 2 saloons for violating SOPs. Fines of Rs 5,000 imposed on 10 people for not wearing face masks

Mukhtiarkar Lyari visitedthe area market with Army men and fined 10 for not using face mask. Many shops were also sealed.