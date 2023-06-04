Crackdown begins on public transport vehicles using CNG cylinders

Concerned over the frequent accidents in public transport vehicles having illegal CNG cylinders, especially school vans, the transport department of the Government of Sindh has ordered a complete ban on CNG cylinders in all public transport vehicles, and directed all the commissioners in the province and other relevant officials to strictly comply with the orders.

According to officials, every now and then the government issues warnings to public transport owners to immediately stop the illegal use of CNG cylinders in their vehicles but all in vain.They said that due to such dubious cylinders, explosions in vehicles have also taken place. In this regard, they added, the government has ordered a complete ban on the use of CNG cylinders in public transport vehicles.

Traffic police chief Ahmed Nawaz Cheema told media that his department has been issuing challans over the violation since 2016, after it was banned following hearings by the apex court.DIG Cheema said that action has also been taken when incidents of fire or explosion concerning cylinders in public transport vehicles have been reported. He said that later, the home department also ordered the removal of CNG cylinders from school vans, following which the traffic police made good progress in taking action against such vehicles.

He claimed that presently, there are very few vehicles with CNG cylinders. He explained that since CNG stations had remained closed three or four days a week, many people had shifted to petrol or diesel. He pointed out, some had shifted to LPG cylinders, following which directives had been issued to crack down on vehicles having LPG cylinders.He also explained how action is taken against violating vehicles: traffic sergeants take the vehicles to nearby mechanic shops or call mechanics at the challan spot, and after the cylinder is removed, it is seized and shifted to the Sindh police warehouse in Naval Colony.

Traffic police chief said that after the latest orders, the Provincial Transport Authority, which is responsible for issuing fitness certificates to vehicles, will refuse to grant fitness certificates to vehicles having CNG or LPG cylinders because they have been completely banned in the province.

He said they have challaned eight intercity buses this year, and removed four CNG and LPG cylinders, and they have also challaned 39 school buses and vans having CNG or LPG cylinders.