Crackdown at garment factory

Staff Reporter

Law-Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) with the support of KE teams raided a garment factory in Sector 11G North Karachi for illegal abstraction of power. Per KE spokesperson, the factory owner owed the power utility to the tune of PKR 5.6 Mn and despite multiple notices being served, the factory resorted to illegal means and non-payment of monthly bills. Despite resistance by the factory owner and management, with the Law-Enforcement Agencies’ support, the KE teams were able to successfully disconnect power supply to the facility.

KE is carrying out a massive crackdown against power theft and defaulters which is in line with the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2016.

