Crackdown against vehicles running on open letter ordered

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Kaleem Imam Wednesday ordered, to initiate crackdown against vehicles being run over open letter in the province.

As per details, Sindh’s top cop, has ordered DIG traffic and Zonal DIGs to launch crackdown against vehicles running over transfer letters across the province.

The decision was taken in the light of Chief Minister Sindh’s orders, after revelation that the vehicle used by terrorists, to attack Chinese Consulate was owned by a person, who had sold his vehicle six years ago.

Authorities concerned are advised to expand the action against the vehicles running over the number plate of applied for registration.

Citizens are advised to use original number plates of their vehicles while commuting, to avoid any action against them.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, had ordered to launch crackdown against the use of vehicles by second or progressive owners on transfer letters in the province.

