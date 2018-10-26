Crackdown against vehicles launched

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority, Hafizabad, has launched special crackdown on vehicles having substandard LPG and CNG cylinders for saving lives of passengers in the district Hafizabad.

While talking to this scribe, Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Aqsa Riaz said that all owners of bus stands were directed to stop running of vehicles with incomplete and substandard cylinders from their stands otherwise strict action would also be taken against them.

She said that school transport carrying students were being checked specially in the district to avoid any untoward incident and protection of people would be ensured to get implementation on traffic rules.

While giving her 11 months performance as Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority, Hafizabad, she said that a sum of Rs.18.188 million were collected from different vehicles during the period as rout permit fee, fitness certificate fee and as fines imposed on violation of traffic rules.

She said that Rs.3323540 were received as rout permit fee, Rs.9872824 as motor fitness fee and Rs.4991900 as fines to commit violation of traffic rules and deposited in government accounts.

She also told that during the period, 11345 vehicles were checked and 2834 vehicles were chelaned and 784 vehicles were booked with different police stations of the district.

Performance of Aqsa Riaz as Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Hafizabad was appreciated at district level and provincial level on implementing directions of Deputy Commissioner and Provincial Government in letter and spirit.

