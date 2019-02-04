Crackdown against substandard CNG cylinders

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directive of City Police Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf launched crackdown in January against Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and School & College vehicles plying on roads having substandard CNG cylinders and lodged nine FIRs under section 285 and 286 of PPC against drivers.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP also issued challan slips to the rules violators under massive crackdown on PSVs which had low quality and substandard CNG cylinders installed in unsafe and dangerous manner.

He informed that under a special campaign against use of illegal, unauthorized and substandard CNG cylinders in wagons, buses and other vehicles, Traffic Wardens checked thousands of vehicles during 2018 and lodged 93 FIRs against the rules violators.

During the campaign 4780 vehicles were challaned as their cylinders were not installed in accordance with approved measures of OGRA and HDIP. He said, in order to ensure safety of the citizens and to bring down the mishaps due to substandard CNG cylinders, the operation had been accelerated.

He said, the drivers and owners of the vehicles would not be allowed to put the lives of the citizens into danger and install illegal and low quality cylinders in their vehicles. These crackdowns would be continued in future, he added.—APP

