Crackdown against power pilferage begins in Lahore

LAHORE : A massive crackdown against those involved in power theft in Lahore started on Friday with district enforcement committee comprising electricity department, law enforcement agencies and administrative personnel, devised to supervise the initiatives taken in this regard.

Minister for Power, Umer Ayub Khan had announced on Thursday that serious action will be taken against those who have outstanding dues.

In a press conference, the minister had highlighted that administrative measures and line losses areas have been identified to achieve the objectives, warning that those who are not paying their electricity bills will have their electricity meters removed.

Dishing in on the drive, Provincial Secretary Energy Aamir Jaan said that a comprehensive strategy had been evolved to root out the menace of electricity theft across the province.

The committee was constituted following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s orders of ‘taking urgent measures to reduce the electricity tariff and burden on the consumers caused by the power theft and line losses’.

During a meeting of Energy Task Force, the premier further ordered to immediately launch a crackdown on power pilferers as it would not be tolerated to make the people bear the brunt of others’ theft and mismanagement.

