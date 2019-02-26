Islamabad traffic police has launched a crackdown against one-wheeling and impounded several motorcycles.

During the special drive, check posts have been installed at various places to keep the vigilance. ITP are also going to take help from already installed CCTV cameras working under Islamabad safe city project.

The officials of ITP advised the parents to aware children regarding the one wheeling and said that one wheeling is dangerous and a killing act. The parents need to stop their children from doing one wheeling stunt. —INP

