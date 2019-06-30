PRIME Minister Imran Khan has announced plan to launch a full-fledged crackdown against money laundering, adding that loopholes left in the past would be plugged to check the crime. Speaking in National Assembly on Saturday, he said the main cause of rupee depreciation against dollar was money-laundering mainly by ruling elite in the past. “How can others be stopped from money laundering when those sitting in the government themselves are involved in this illegal practice?” he questioned.

Money laundering is taking place all over the world yet some countries have taken significant measures to keep an effective check against such activities. However, developing countries including Pakistan are vulnerable target of money laundering activities that destabilise economic and political stability of the country as a whole. According to a US State Department report, every year, over $10b escape taxation and are siphoned off outside Pakistan. Similarly, a British report mentioned sometime back that Pakistanis were among the top in the list of communities associated with inflow of money into Britain illegally. The PTI government has requested several countries for information about those Pakistanis who have stashed big money illegally abroad and sought help in bringing back these criminals to Pakistan for facing legal process. The Prime Minister and other government leaders including Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi have repeatedly asserted that authorities are in possession of huge data containing information on money stashed abroad and properties owned by Pakistanis.

The Prime Minister had a point in saying that money-laundering was the main reason for devaluation of the rupee yet his statement had political connotations whereas the fact remains that, according to media reports, every day millions of dollars are smuggled out of the country to Dubai and other destinations through sea. The practice is going on for years but none of the governments took any worthwhile action against the crime as, understandably, influential people are involved in the crime. If the rupee is shedding its value due to money laundering then the question arises as to why government is not taking effective measures against the crime? We have institutions, agencies and organisations to deal with the issue but they have miserably failed to perform their responsibilities mainly because of corruption and inefficiencies. We hope that the Prime Minister would hold these organisations accountable if government is really serious to tackle this issue in an efficient manner.