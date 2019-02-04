Crackdown against marriage halls starts

Raza Naqvi

Attock

After giving warning to the owners of the marriage halls almost a week ago , now district administration has started crack down against all those violating one dish act during marriage ceremonies and other finctions . As per details last night Assistant Commissioner Attock Hira Rizwan along with police raided a marriage hall functioning in a private housing society and arrested its manager for violating marriage act.

As per the FIR registered by Attock City police more than eight dishes which include Fish, Mutton, Chicken, Tikkas, Rice, Halwa, Carrot Halwa and Kheer were being served to the guests who had come to attend a marriage ceremony.

