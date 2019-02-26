Crackdown against illegal, fancy number plates

Ghotki Police Monday launched a crackdown against illegal and fancy number plates of vehicles throughout the district. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ghotki, Dr Farrukh Lanjar, the purpose of launching crackdown against unregistered and tinted windows of vehicles was to rid the criminal activities from the district.

Following the directives of SSP Ghotki, the district police conducted special teams all over the district especially Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki, Panoakil, Ubaro and Dhahrki. —APP

