Crackdown against hoarders

Our Correspondent

Chitral

Following promulgation of ordinance against hoarding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the district administration Upper Chitral have launched crackdown against elements involved in hoardings and unlawful profiteering during Ramazan.

In this connection, Muazam Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Mastuj has paid a detailed visit to Booni Bazaar and adjoining areas where he examined prices of daily use items including flour, ghee, sugar, dates, pulses, fruits and vegetables.

He also inspected standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the provincial government and directed shopkeepers to strictly follow it.