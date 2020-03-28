Crackdown against hoarders, violators of Section 144 continues

As per orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, police teams are strictly implementing the instructions issued by government of the Punjab regarding section 144,lock down and Corona virus in all districts across the province so that precious lives of citizens may be saved from Corona virus pandemic and every possible help may be provided to them.

Likewise, police teams along with health and other departments are taking steps under the supervision of DPOs to prevent from Corona virus and awareness campaigns are also being run for protection of wealth and lives of people and strict actions are also being taken against hoarders of face masks, hand sanitizers and other essential equipments. Such callous hoarders are being arrested for selling equipments under undue profit so that the citizens may be facilitated in such difficult time.

According to the details, from 16th March, actions are being taken against violation of section 144 without any discrimination of status and Designation. Similarly, police teams from 28th March, registered 4845 cases, 9015 violators have been arrested among them 3274 have been detained whereas 565 have been released on warning. Likewise, during actions against hoardings, police teams registered 132 cases and 141 accused have been arrested. IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir stressed upon regional and district police chiefs to speed up the actions against the violators of law and directed to continue the actions against those who dnt follow the directions of government and also submit the progress report of crackdown to Central police office on daily basis.

He further said that officers and officials deputed in field should follow and ensure the precautionary measures of pandemic Corona virus and take steps along with other government departments to counter this virus and help out the citizens.