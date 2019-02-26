Lahore

Sui Northern has launched a “Crackdown against Gas Theft”. In this connection, Press conference organized at SNGPL Head Office. The Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources Mr. Ghulam Sarwar Khan was the chief Guest on the occasion.

The Minister briefed the media that Crackdown against gas thieves will be initiated irrespective of any discrimination. He further stated that company is working on to control gas leakage and improvement in customer services. The Minister further added that the Excess billing complains will be addressed on merit, after the outcome of Investigations

Managing Director Amer Tufail , Additional IG Punjab Inam Ghani , Additional Federal Secretary Sheer Afghan, Brand Ambassador Miss Samya Mumtaz and Senior Officials of SNGPL Sohail Gulzar , Zia Mehmood and Azam Khan Wazir were also present on the occasion.—PR

