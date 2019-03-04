Crackdown against criminals continued

Staff Reporter

Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) during patrolling in the provincial capital checked 2,599 vehicles, 147,000 motorcycles and 90,000 people during last week. The Dolphin squad and PRU impounded 20 vehicles and 2,138 motorcycles due to incomplete documents.

SP Dolphins Squad Bilal Zafar while giving details of the weekly performance said that both police wings responded to 1,557 emergency calls received at police helpline 15.

During a crackdown, the SP said, the Dolphin Squad and PRU had arrested 20 target offenders, 25 accused on one- wheelie, 57 on kite flying and another two accused under fire arms acts during a week.

Dolphin and PRU also recovered cash thousand of rupees, a car, 47 motorcycles, 12 cell-phones, 17 pistols, two rifles, 11 magazines, narcotics including one kg hashish, and 31 bottles of liquor and others from the accused during crackdown, Bilal Zafar added.

To promote community policing, both Dolphin and PRU helped 1,100 people on different thoroughfares in the city, he maintained.

DIG Operations Waqas Nazir directed the SP to accelerate the crackdown against criminals to maintain law and order.

