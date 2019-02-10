Crackdown against consumers using gas compressors

Rawalpindi

In order to ensure the equitable distribution of gas to the consumers, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has taken strict action against the use of compressors to suck more gas that is too dangerous also.

An official talking to APP said that “We have served warning notices to the users of compressors in several houses but now we would take strict legal action against violators from today, he warned.

He said that operation has already been launched in Airport areas Shah Khalid Colony, Faisal Colony and adjoining areas. During course of action SNGPL removed number of gas compressors besides their gas connections were cut off.

He said that the cooperation of the consumers was essential for the success of the crackdown campaign therefore gas consumers have been requested to immediately call SNGPL helpline to report the use of gas compressors in any area.

It has been learnt that the majority of consumers using compressors which has resulted in low gas pressures in these areas.—APP

