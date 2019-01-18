Crackdown against car service stations from Monday

Rawalpindi

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to launch crackdown from Monday against the service stations which have failed to install recycling plant to stop the wastage of water.

A spokesman of WASA told APP that the Agency had already fixed December 15 for installation of recycling plants at the service stations and notices were issued to the owners of the service stations nearly three months ago. He informed that earlier notices were issued to around 109 service stations for installations of the recycling plants to save water.

Strict action would be taken against the violators of rules and warned that negligence would not be tolerated in this regard, he added.—APP

