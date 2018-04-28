Crackdown against bonded labour continues

City Reporter

On the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan, a special crackdown against bonded labour on brick kilns is continued in all districts of the provin-

ce.

In continuation of this crackdown, 1356 inspections of kilns have been conducted under supervision of District Police Officers and SDPOs from April 25 to 26 across the Punjab and 117 cases were registered against owners and managers of kilns besides arresting 80 individuals who were found in this practice.

Among the arrested persons, there are 29 owners of kilns and 51 are managers of these kilns while 141 children have been recovered from these kilns under Child Labour Act 2016.

It is note worthy that IG Punjab has formally directed the CCPO Lahore, all RPOs and District Police Officers to keep this campaign of crackdown moving on by which registration of FIRs against owners and managers of kilns are being ensured who were found in bonded labour by labourers, women and children so that bonded and child labour may be swept away from the province completely.