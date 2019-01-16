CR-NORINCO gives back to society in a marginalized rural area

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

CR-NORINCO, a joint venture of China Railways Corporation (CR) and China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), and also the main contractor for the Orange Line Metro Rail Transit System, has come forward to support female education.

It has carried out desperately required renovation to the infrastructure of the Government Girls Elementary School, situated in Chah Dhaban, Kasur district, a marginalized village with a total population of about 1000 residents. This is the only girls education institute in the entire local area, and has an enrolment of 250 pupils, or almost 25 percent of the village population.

Till now it lacked even basic facilities like school furniture, access to safe and clean drinking water and a proper playground.

The intervention by CR-NORINCO is aimed at creating an enabling environment to educate the less privileged segment of Pakistan’s rural society. Along with renovating the basic school facilities, CR-NORINCO also built an additional lab to facilitate modern learning for the students. New equipment installed at the school also included a projector to enable audio visual learning and making the students aware about latest teaching methodologies and techniques.

Part of new developments also included improving access to student’s outdoor activities by upgrading the existing school playground, transforming it to a fully functional play space.

The refurbished school’s inauguration ceremony was attended by top officials from the district Government as well as representatives from CR-NORINCO.

