CPWB observes Child Protection Day

Rawalpindi

Child Protection Day was observed Wednesday while reaffirming the commitment and determination to safeguard children’s rights.

In this connection, an awareness rally was held at Liaquat Bagh under the aegis of Child Protection Welfare Bureau.

The District Officer CPWB, Ali Abid Naqvi said observance of the day reminded us of our obligation to the children as ordained in the injunctions of our religion and also in the constitution, he added.

Special attention is being given on the rehabilitation of needy children to provide them basic needs including education, food, clothes and health. We should reaffirm our pledge to secure them from the difficulties and hardships of the society.

On the occasion, Qazi Tariq Mehmood said civil society organizations would also hold colorful events, talk shows, walks and debate competitions to highlight problems faced by the children in the society.—APP