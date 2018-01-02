CPW workers protesting for service regularity

Srinagar

Contingent paid Workers (CPWS) of the education department from all the districts of Kashmir held a protest demonstration outside press colony, and were demanding for their regularisation of service.

President of Contingent Paid Workers, Nazir Ahmad Dar, said “We are working in the education department from last twenty years. Government announced regularisation of various casual labours of different departments including education department, but we were not covered in it.”

He added, “We are not only working in schools, we have also led election duties from time to time. We are on duty during 2016 uprising.—KR