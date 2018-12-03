CPSP sets golden tradition of academic excellence: Zafar

Rawalpindi

President College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Prof. Zafar Ullah Chaudhry has said that the CPSP has set golden traditions of academic excellence in medical field and 27 thousand specialist doctors had so far been trained.

He stated this while addressing a media briefing at Regional Centre CPSP Islamabad on Monday. DG International Relations (IR) Khalid Masud Gondal, former Vice President and Regional Director Prof. Muhammad Shafi, Prof. Hamid Zaman Malik and other senior faculty members also present on the occasion.

Prof. Zafar Ullah Chaudhry said that CPSP had been contributing to meet the requirements of specialist doctors in the country and we had trained 90 per cent specialists and large number of foreign students also enrolled in the college.

Giving data about prevailing situation and specialist category, he informed that presently 40 thousand medical students were engaged with CPSP. There are only 20 specialist doctors available for 1000 persons in the country and total number of specialist doctors is just 33000 for the entire population of 2 hundred million.—INP

