CPSD seminar on ‘Energy Security Policy’

Staff Reporter

The Centre for Peace, Security and Developmental Studies (CPSD), a nonprofit public policy organization based in Karachi will be organizing a national seminar on December.

The main theme of the seminar will be-‘Energy Security Policy: Thinking beyond the Norm’. Senior Federal/ Provincial government official and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat NI(M) will grace the inaugural and closing sessions respectively as chief guests. Various experts from the energy sector and government officials will deliberate on different dimensions of the energy security policy.

The ongoing energy crisis and the advent of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have unfolded multifaceted challenges and options for Pakistan’s sustainable economic progress. Moreover, non-traditional energy sources also offer alternative options to support socio-economic development in Pakistan. Keeping in view the current status of Pakistan’s energy sector, the seminar aims to discuss various aspects of energy sector that contribute to energy shortages.

Share on: WhatsApp