CPO constitutes special squads against one-wheelers: CTO

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi is conducting operations against one-wheelers on daily basis as special squads constituted in this regard had launched massive crackdowns particularly after Sehri, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Bilal Iftikhar Tuesday said.

He said, eight FIRs have been registered against one-wheelers under section 99/A during Ramadan and the rules violators were sent behind the bars under Section 550. The orders were earlier issued to register cases against one-wheelers and impound their motorcycles.

Bilal Iftikhar, special squads were taking strict action in accordance with the law against one-wheelers particularly at Murree Road, Mall Road, Airport Road and other important roads of the city. All the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), sectors in charges and traffic wardens have been directed to take strict action against the violators. CTO appealed to the parents to stop their children from indulging in such life threatening activities.—APP

Related