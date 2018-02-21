CPNE voices concern over non-payment of dues

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has expressed concern over the unjustified and continued nonpayment of dues by Sindh Government and advertising agencies associated with it. In a resolution the council said that the nonpayment has caused delays in salaries and wages to the working journalists and other staff of the newspaper organisations and pushed them into serious financial difficulties and starvation. The nonpayment has also brought the newspaper organisations to the verge of closure.

The resolution was passed by a meeting of the CPNE Sindh Committee presided over by vice president Amir Mehmood. The resolution said that perhaps the provincial government is working on an agenda of closing down the newspapers because the Sindh government and the associated agencies have no legal, ethical and financial justification to stop payments.

The resolution further said the relevant agencies have assured several times verbally the speedy payment but no practical steps have been taken. Once again the secretary of the information department of the Sindh government has given a final assurance to the CPNE general secretary Aijazul Haque to start the process of payments by 21 February and it is expected that the agencies will start the payment process soon. The resolution said that if the payment process is not started according to the final promise, CPNE will start a campaign of strong protest.

Earlier, fateha was offered and the journalistic services of senior member and prominent journalist and the chief editor of daily Balochistan Express Siddique Baloch services were eulogized.

The meeting was attended by CPNE vice president and chairman Sindh committee Amir Mehmood, secretary general Aijazul Haque, senior members faqir Minthar Mangrio, Dr Jabbar Khattak, Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Hamid Hussain Abidi, Tahir Najmi, Dr Waqar Yousaf Azimi, Amin Yousaf, Abdul Rehman Mangrio, Muhammad Younus Mehar, Adnan malik, Arif Baloch, Mudassir Alam, Muhammad Taqi Alvi, Ahmed Iqbal Baloch, Ali bin Younus, Amjad Chaudhry, Usman Arib Sati, Bashir Ahmed Memon, Salman Qureshi, Sohbat Bararo, Syed Muhammad Raza Shah, Akram Mughal, Muhammad Hanif, Danish Channa, Khushi Muhammad, Muhammad Saleem, Zahida Abbasi, Haseena Jatoi and Bilqees Jahan.