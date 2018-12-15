CPNE delegation returns after China visit

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The delegation of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) Friday proceeded for home after a five-day China visit.

During the visit, organized by China Economic Net (CEN) and Power China, the delegation visited Beijing and Shenzhen, a port city and hub of hi-tech industry.

Upon arrival to China, the delegation was welcomed by its President, Wang who called upon Chinese and Pakistani media for building a platform for jointly projecting positive aspects of all-weather friendship and progress on the multi-billion dollars CPEC framework for the benefit of the two people.

Wang said various activities are being organized to further enhance cooperation between the media of two countries.

China Economic Net Editor-in-Chief Cui Jun briefed the delegation about steps taken to promote relations between two countries.

‘We arrange special talk shows, interviews, news reports and documentaries to highlight the true and positive image of Pakistan, its people among the Chinese audience,’ he added. In Shenzhen, the delegation visited China Power which is working on several energy projects in Pakistan.

Chief of Media Centre, Power China, Sun Jianli, Deputy GM of Port Qasim Electric Power Company and Wang Xianfeng while replying to questions informed that state-of-the-art projects of Power China met all international and the World Bank standards including the environment.

The delegation visited Shenzhen Railway Transit Network Operation and Control Center and Maozhou River’s Sediment Treatment Plant.

