CPNE applauds Shahbaz’s governance role

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A delegation of All Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) led by its president Zia Shahid called on PML-N president and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday. The delegation appreciated the performance of Punjab Information Department over the release of government advertisements and provision of their dues.

The CPNE president Zia Shahid said that distribution of advertisements in Punjab is being carried out in a transparent manner and the Information Department has adopted a foolproof mechanism for the distribution of advertisements. Your team is proactively working, he added.

The CPNE delegation appreciated the performance of Shahbaz Sharif for the speedy development of the province adding that everyone is fond of his hard work. They said that a number of development work has been carried out in Punjab during the last ten years. Work was not done during the last ten years in Sindh; rather it has been put in reverse gear. Therefore, there should be a Shahbaz Sharif in Sindh as well.

Talking on the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said that nation is going towards elections and it is hoped that free and fair elections would be held. The future of democracy and that of the country lies in it, he added.

He said that elections would be held on the basis of performance and the voter will give vote on the basis of performance adding that role of media is very important in this regard. He said that facts should be brought out as facts because national interest lies in it. Baseless allegations are not in the interest of the country, he opined.