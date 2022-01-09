CPJ seeks immediate release of journalist

The New York-based media watchdog, the Commit-tee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called for the immediate release of Kashmiri journalist Sajad Gul, who was arrested by Indian police in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Sajad Gul had posted a video of the protest against the martyrdom of Salim Parray. Parray was martyred on January 3 during a CASO in Harwan area of Srinagar. After the killing, protests and slo-ganeering erupted in Parray’s hometown, Hajin in north Kashmir.

Gul was detained in an Indian Army raid on January 5 and was later handed over to the police.

The CPJ tweeted today, “CPJ is deeply dis-turbed by reports that Kashmiri journalist Sajad Gul was arrested days after posting a video of a protest on social media. Authorities must immediately re-lease Gul and drop their investigations related to his journalistic work.”—KMS