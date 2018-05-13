CPIC first company to win Best Real Estate Developer’s Award under CPEC

Islamabad

The CPIC is the first real estate developer which has won the Best Real Estate Developer’s Award under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair handed over the “Best International Real Estate Developer of Pakistan 2018” to Tahir H Schon, who received the award on behalf of the CPIC at the Diplomatic and Foreign Investment Award ceremony held recently, according to a statement issued here Saturday

The governor on the occasion congratulated the CPIC management for winning the award, saying that more foreign investment would be coming in the near future which would further boost the country’s economy.

“The CPIC has been selected for the award from over a dozen leading international developers. The CPIC has been recognised for its work in Pakistan, particularly its gated and secure communities, International Port City and China Pak Golf Estates,” he added.

The CPIC is a responsible organisation contributing to the economic and social development of Pakistan working alongside local stakeholders and operates by employing a minimum of 50 percent local workforce.

Construction began in June 2016 on the Gwadar Special Economic Zone, which is being built on a 2,292-acre site adjacent to the Gwadar port. The swathe of land was handed over to China in November 2015 as part of a 43-year lease.

The CPEC – the largest unilateral investment from one country into another – consists of a bouquet of projects, presently under construction, at a cost of $62 billion. The CPEC aims to improve Pakistani infrastructure and to deepen the economic and political ties between China and Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, CPIC Board Member Zeeshan Shah expressed his pleasure over the fact that the team’s work and high standards had been recognised and rewarded.

“Winning this accolade against such esteemed competition is a testament to our organisation’s hard work. Our teams have shown real commitment to delivering timeless and sustainable communities to Pakistan, whilst also setting high standards through introducing international best practices of trust, transparency and sincerity to the market,” said Mr Zeeshan Shah.

He said the real estate development was important in Pakistan right now as they were facing one of the most significant housing shortages globally.Some experts predicted that the country would be short of up to three million homes, leading to a huge and urgent demand, he added.

On the positive side, he said, the Pakistani economy had grown over the last year, upwards of six percent in GDP and the CPEC investment of USD $ 62 billion promised huge gains for the country and particularly Gwadar real estate.

The CPIC is a privately held investment company focused on real estate investment opportunities within the $62 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The CPIC’s development, International Port City, sold out in record time. They have recently held a pre-launch of their new development, China Pak Golf Estates, before its official launch in Shenzhen on May 13.—APP