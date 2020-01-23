CPI report proof of Imran's incompetence: Ghani

Staff Reporter

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani, while

referring to Pakistan’s downgraded position in the annual Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2019

released by the Transparency International, criticised the Prime Minister Imran Khan for failing to fulfill

his commitments.“PTI’s claims and slogans have proven to be false […] the international body has put a

stamp on Imran Khan’s incompetence and ineptness,” he said, adding that the country’s rank has

dropped after a period of 10 years.“The report is a proof that this year corruption increased in Pakistan

[…] inflation and unemployment has unleashed miserable consequences for the public.”The PPP leader

further claimed that the report was prove that the country reversed in all sectors, and also pointed to

the state’s lowered position in a report concerning the rule of law.“In a year, Pakistan has also lagged

behind in democratic values […] In a year, attacks on the media and judiciary increased and Pakistan’s

rank also lowered in violation of human rights,” he said.According to Transparency International

Pakistan (TIP) Chairman Sohail Muzaffar, on clarification sought against the lowering of Pakistan’s score

by one point on CPI 2019, the Transparency International Secretariat explained that many countries

have not performed well this year. NAB has collected Rs153 billion from corrupt elements and filed 530

references and its overall conviction ratio in the accountability courts is about 70 per cent, the

statement noted.