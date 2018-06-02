CPI-based inflation rises 4.2pc

Islamabad

The consumer Price Index (CPI) based general inflation increased by 4.2 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in May 2018 as compared to an increase of 3.7 percent in the previous month (April) and 5 percent in May 2017.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, the CPI increased by 0.5 percent in May 2018 as compared to an increase of 1.8 percent in the April 2018 and increase of 0.0% in May 2017, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) issued by officials of the bureau here in a press conference Friday.

According to the data, the core inflation measured by non-food non-energy CPI increased by 7.0 percent on year-on-year basis in May 2018 as compared to an increase of 7 percent in the previous month and 5.5 percent in May 2017.

On monthly basis, it increased by 0.2 percent in May 2018 as compared to increase of 2.5 percent in previous month, and an increase of 0.2 percent in corresponding month of last year (May 2017), the data revealed.

Core inflation, measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean CPI (Core Trimmed) increased by 5.1 percent on (YoY) basis in May 2018 as compared to 5.0 percent in the previous month and by 4.8 percent in May 2017.

On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.3 percent in May 2018 as compared to an increase of 1.6 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.2 percent in corresponding month of last year.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation on year-on-year, increased by 0.5 percent in May 2018 as compared to a decrease of 0.5 percent a month earlier and an increase of 2.4 percent in May 2017.

On monthly basis, it increased by 0.1 percent in May 2018 as compared to an increase of 0.4 percent a month earlier and a decrease of 0.9 percent in May 2017.

Similarly, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on year-on-year basis increased by 5.2 percent in May 2018 as compared to an increase of 4 percent a month earlier and an increase of 5.2 percent in May 2017.

The WPI inflation on monthly basis increased by 1.3 percent in May 2018 as compared to an increase of 1.3 percent a month earlier and a decrease of 0.2 percent in corresponding month of last year.

Meanwhile, the food items that witnessed increase on year-on-year basis, included, betel leaves & nuts (218.64%), chicken (21.04%), meat (9.67%), rice (9.35%), dry fruits (8.7%), sweat meat (8.22%), eggs (6.55%), jam tomato ketchup and pickles (5.83%), condiments (5.63%), readmade food (5.58%), fish (5.18%), milk products (5.15%), honey (4.46%), tea (4.3%), and spices (4.25%).

The food items that witnessed decrease in prices on year-on-year basis included pulse mash (25.44%), potatoes (24.59%), cigarettes (20.25%), pulse gram (13.25%), pulse masoor (12.78%), pulse moong (11.47%), sugar (10.06%), besan (9.82%), tomatoes (9.82%), gur (5.8%), gram whole (5.06%), and fresh vegetables (3.41%).—APP