CPI-based inflation increases 6.17pc in Dec

Islamabad

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), measuring the monthly rate of inflation had recorded 6.17 percent increase in December 2018 as compared the 3.75 percent of the corresponding period of previous year.

However, on month on month basis, the CPI during the month of December was decreased by 0.41 percent as compared to the month of November 2018, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the first half of current financial year (July-December, 2018-19), monthly inflation increased by 6.05 percent as compared to 3.75 percent of the same period of last year, it added. The PBS collects retail and the wholesale prices and computes the Consumer Price Index (CPI), Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index (SPI).

During the period from July-December, 2018-19, the SPI grew by 2.06 percent as against an increase of 1.33 percent of same period last year, where as WPI increased by 11.58 percent as against 1.96 percent of the corresponding period of last year. In December 2018, the trimmed core inflation was observed at 6.9 percent as compared the 4.7 percent of December 2017, it added.—APP

