CPI based inflation eased to 6.5pc in Nov

Islamabad

Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation eased to 6.5 percent on year-on-year basis in November 2018 as compared to four percent in November 2017. The annual inflation during previous month (October) was recorded at 6.8 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Tuesday said.

On month-on-month basis, the CPI increased by 0.1 percent in November 2018 against an increase of 2.3 percent in the previous month and increase of 0.3 percent during corresponding month of last year.

The core inflation measured by non-food non-energy CPI increased by 8.3 percent on year-on-year basis in November 2018 as compared to an increase of 8.2 percent in the previous month and 5.5 percent in the corresponding month of previous year.

On monthly basis, it increased by 0.4 percent in the period under review against increase of 1.1 percent in previous month, and an increase of 0.3 percent in corresponding month of last year.

Core inflation, measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean CPI (Core Trimmed) increased by 6.7 percent on (YoY) basis in November 2018 as compared to 6.7 percent in the previous month and by 4.2 percent in November 2017.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator based inflation on year-on-year basis, increased by 1.3 percent in November 2018 against an increase of 1.3 percent a month earlier and an increase of 2.1 percent in November 2017.

On monthly basis, it increased by 0.3 percent in November 2018 as compared to an increase of 1.1 percent a month earlier and an increase of 0.3 percent in November 2017.

Similarly, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on year-on-year basis increased by 13.5 percent in November 2018 as compared to an increase of 13.1 percent a month earlier and an increase of 2.9 percent a year ago.

The WPI inflation on monthly basis increased by 0.7 percent in the corresponding month this year as compared to an increase of 4.2 percent a month earlier and an increase of 0.4 percent in corresponding month of last year.

Meanwhile, the food items that witnessed increase in prices on year-on-year basis, included, chicken (44.46%), spices (13.95%), meat (12.69%), cigarettes (12.26%), dry fruits (10.45%), tea (9.35%), and rice (9.28%),

Non-food items of which the prices increased during the year include gas (85.3%), kerosene oil (28.8%), motor fuel (28.7%), newspapers (27.55%), transport services (17.87%), motor vehicles (14.44%), water supply (13.62%), doctor clinic fee (13.39%), construction input items (12.47%), cosmetics (11.40%), construction wage rates (11.10%), utensils (10.88%), stationery (10.17%) and education (10.01%).—APP

Share on: WhatsApp