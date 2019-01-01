CPHGC achieves milestone, Unit 1 synchronized with National grid

Staff Reporter

China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt.) Ltd. (CPHGC) achieved yet another very important milestone when Unit 1 of the 2X660MW Coal-Fired Power Project successfully synchronized with the National Grid System on December 28, 2018. The Plant has now started supplying electricity to the Pakistan National Grid on pre-commissioning trial basis, a statement said on Monday.

Synchronization of Unit 1 was achieved ahead of schedule and was realized within the agreed technical parameters. Unit 2 of the Project is in line for synchronization in the first half of 2019.

Success of the Unit 1 synchronization also lays foundation for future commercial operations of the Project which are planned to start in August 2019. Speaking at the occasion, an ecstatic Zhao Yonggang, CEO, CPHGC, congratulated the CPHGC team, highlighting that the achievement of this and other milestones was the result of the hard work of both the Pakistani and Chinese employees who are working in harmony to bring success to the Project. “China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt.) Ltd. is the first overseas thermal power project developed by SPIC under the Belt & Road Initiative. The 2X660MW Coal-Fired Power Project is a priority project under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and is also the first overseas thermal power project developed by SPIC under the Belt & Road Initiative,” said Yonggang.

Located in Hub, Balochistan, the CPHGC Project is a Joint Venture Vehicle between CPIH (the Chinese state-owned company) that owns 74 percent of the Project and HUBCO that owns 26 percent. The project despite the much higher cost has adopted supercritical technology for environment protection, as this technology requires reduced coal consumption and has lower carbon emissions thus improving its economical, energy-conserving and environment protecting features. The $2 billion Project includes a power plant and a dedicated coal Jetty.

