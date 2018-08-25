CPG provides way forward to new Govt

Post-Election Scenario in Pakistan

The CORPORATE PAKISTAN GROUP (CPG) congratulates the nation on successful culmination on democratic process through general elections. Nation exercised its right to vote on July 25th 2018 moving towards third consecutive transfer of power from one elected government to another. This is indeed a great development and will ensure greater success if the process continues and evolves from within going forward.

The CORPORATE PAKISTAN GROUP (CPG) is a vibrant assembly of 255 individuals amongst whom are ministers, senators, federal secretaries, corporate and business leaders, politicians, distinguished academicians, energy experts, tech entrepreneurs, defence personnel, diplomats, and media practitioners that comprise the movers and shakers of civil society. The following comprises the CPG’s understanding of the post-election scenario and the way forward in its view.

Subsequent to general elections and formation of governments at federal and provincial level, we need to get back to business with focus on priorities and sense of positive urgency. For the sake of this motherland and our coming generations we need to act with maturity and work towards greater domestic harmony and stability. The leadership is well advised to tone down the rhetoric and earnestly work towards bringing people together across the political divide. To pull Pakistan out of the current state of crisis we need a more inclusive approach. Here are few things that can help.

1) Our national leadership should come together to give a message of hope and harmony to the masses. The Parliament should represent the will of the people who are honest, hardworking and peace loving.

2) The Parliament should become the prime platform for finding solutions to our issues, developing short and long term strategies, as well as ensuring constructive roles for different organs of the state that benefit the population across the board and not just the ruling elite.

3) There is a pressing need for an honest and constructive dialogue between different organs of state and institutions such as government, parliament and military to ensure respect for the boundaries enshrined in the Constitution. Failure to do so results in instability and the whole country suffers as a result.

4) No to brinkmanship and political victimization. This applies to both sides. The opposition should refrain from trying to mount unnecessary agitation to dislodge governments, especially given the thin majority in both National and Punjab assemblies. The government on its part should do away with the politics of forward blocs and frivolous cases.

5) Evolve consensus on 3 to 5 top priorities for the incoming government, with PTI and major opposition parties agreeing on the way forward. This is critical considering the economic and geopolitical challenges that Pakistan is confronted with.

a) CPG members are of the view that sectors like Education, Health, Energy, access to justice and multitude of activities contributing to employment generation shall be prioritized.

b) An inclusive National dialogue on reforming education system from early education to higher levels would be in order. Reviving public sector education system and a well thought out definition for involvement of private sector would also help.

6) Building on recent success of tax amnesty scheme, the new government may announce a voluntary Tax Inclusion Program to further widen the tax net. Details of this scheme can be worked out through consultation with tax / revenue experts, industry leaders and Chambers of commerce. With the goodwill generated by new government. This can have a transformational impact on our tax culture and economy

7) Despite many challenges and setbacks, a lot of good work has happened over the last couple of tenures that includes legislation, infrastructure development and progress in energy generation. New governments, striving for a real change, can leverage the expertise present in opposition parties, a step that will curb the tendency of aimless point scoring from both sides.

8) Complaints and grievances about the electoral process should be addressed on a priority basis, with a two pronged focus to ensure transparency:-

c) Through expedited hearings by election tribunals for individual constituency complaints. This has to happen within a clearly defined period as laid down in the election laws. The Election Commission and the Govt should make sufficient resources and manpower available to ensure the timely completion of this process.

d) At the national level, a high powered commission of inquiry should be set-up to investigate pre, during and post-election complaints as highlighted during the last few weeks, with appropriate corrective and punitive action. Findings from this should become the focus of subsequent legislation as needed.

9) Improving the health of public sector institutions and enterprises is pivotal. To achieve this, we need to build capacity and take merit based decisions. This can be done through the right blend of in-house expertise and attracting talent from private sector and oversees.

e) We have a treasure trove of talent within the public sector organization that has remained underutilized due to structural challenges and political / external interference. This has to be fixed on a priority basis by assigning the right person for the right job and empowering them to deliver. The current environment of harassment by NAB and judicial overreach can be counter-productive. It will also impede government’s ability to attract top talent from the private sector. We have recent examples of very high class professionals being dragged through frivolous litigation and enquiries. This must end to enable the public sector to play its due role.

10) Media is a very important organ of our society. By playing its due role, media can make an immense contribution towards transparency and development. PEMRA’s role has come under question time and again. It is about time PEMRA is restructured to give it the vibrancy, and autonomy required to make its due contribution.

f) In the recent past, there have been several indications of curbing freedom of expression by certain quarters. This is unhealthy and will be counter-productive when it comes to achieving the goal of a progressive, tolerant and fair society.

g) There is a tendency of levelling baseless allegations without any real recourse available to the aggrieved party. We need to evolve a framework where an independent commission or tribunal, with relevant expertise and representation from all active segments of society, can adjudicate such grievances within a defined period of time

This election was contested, more than ever before, on the promise of real and substantive change. This is all the more reason to join hands and work towards changing the fate of 210 million Pakistanis. We owe it to them, to this motherland, and to our coming generations. Our leadership must become a role model for this change.

As Socrates once said ‘The Secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.’

