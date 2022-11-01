CPEC’s revitalization in focus during visit to China: PM Shehbaz says as he embarks on maiden China visit

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif set off on his maiden official visit to the People’s Republic of China on Tuesday (today). Before embarking on the visit, PM Shehbaz said that the revitalization of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), among many other things, will be the focus of his discussions with the Chinese leadership.

In a tweet, the premier said that he was honoured to be among the first few leaders to have been invited after the historic 20th National Congress of the CPC.

My discussions with Chinese leadership will focus on revitalization of CPEC among many other things. 2nd phase of CPEC promises to usher in a new era of socio-economic progress that will uplift quality of our people's lives. There is a lot to learn from Chinese economic miracle. https://t.co/A6knRLzN6l — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 1, 2022

Alluding to the iron-clad relationship between the two countries, PM Shehbaz said that at a time when the world is grappling with multiple challenges, Pakistan and China stand together as friends and partners.

“2nd phase of CPEC promises to usher in a new era of socio-economic progress that will uplift [the] quality of our people’s lives. There is a lot to learn from [the] Chinese economic miracle.”

Pakistan needs to ’emulate’ Chinese development model: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that Pakistan strongly needed to emulate the Chinese model of development for its sustainable progress and prosperity.

Addressing the first steering committee meeting of the Pakistan China Business and Investment Forum (PCBIF), the Prime Minister emphasized creating favorable environment for building a business-to-business relationship.

“Let’s join hands and move forward to create a win-win situation for the Chinese and Pakistani businessmen and investors,” he said.

PM Shehbaz said that he looked forward to meeting the Chinese leadership for a series of “productive and fruitful meetings” aimed at boosting business, strategic and people-to-people relations.

He termed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a “game-changer” for development in Pakistan with billions of dollars of investment already committed by Chinese companies.

Pacing up the CPEC projects, he said, would not only boost dividends for Pakistan but also increase the country’s business presence in China.

He stressed the relocation of the labor-intensive Chinese industry to Pakistan given the cheap local labor by establishing Special Economic Zones, calling it a win-win scenario for the business houses of both countries.