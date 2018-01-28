CPEC’s advantages

CPEC is a network of roads and railways from Kashgar to Gwadar and aims to connect Chinese province Kashgar with Pakistani seaport Gwadar, Balochistan. This project is rightly called a game changer. In fact, this is a win-win project for both countries. China will get easy and short access to Asia and Europe for its trade and importing oil. Presently, China is using a lengthy route of 15000 KM from the South China Sea to access the Middle East and Europe. While, through CPEC route, China has to just travel for 3000 KM for accessing world markets. On the other hand, this project is fortune changer for Pakistan as well. Pakistan aims to gain development, infrastructure, energy projects and a lot of job opportunities by this project.

Amongst the projects, 10 energy projects of 6600 MW are to be developed in Thar, Sindh. It is believed that these energy projects will be helpful to mitigate energy shortfall. Industries will produce more goods to boost the economy of Pakistan. Less developed provinces like Balochistan would get many benefits such as development and infrastructure by CPEC. As the Gwadar port is in Balochistan, so inhabitants can get jobs and this project can eradicate the sense of deprivation among them as well. Along with this, a large number of jobs created may be helpful to solve the issue of unemployment in Pakistan to a great extent.

This is a flagship project for Pakistan. This is the reason India is against this project and hatching conspiracies against Pakistan to foil the success of this scheme. The US is also frustrated by the CPEC. That’s why the US has developed close relations with India and intermittently levels baseless allegations against Pakistan. Pakistan should keep a vigilant eye on those who want to disrupt the CPEC.

RIAZ AHMED

Dadu, Sindh

