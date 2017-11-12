CPEC will prove as game changer project

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that the only fault of the former prime minister is that he launched CPEC project which will prove a game changer not only in Pakistan but in the entire region.

He said this while addressing a gathering in Ziarat Park Attock after handing over Coffin Carrier Bus to Muncipal Committee Attock, inauguration of three tube wells and four transformers costing Rs 26.4 million.

On the occassion Chairman Municipal Committee Attock Sheikh Nasir Mehmood, Senior Vice president PML-N Attock Saleem Shahzad and other notables were also present on the occassion.