CPEC will make Pakistan hub of development: Ahsan Iqbal

KARACHI :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal Monday said that Pakistan will become hub of development with the help of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This he said while addressing the inaugural session of two-day CPEC summit, being hosted by Dawn Media Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and Development at Bagh-i-Jinnah here. He said the present era is of development and growth, with the speed of an electron. Talking about the Belt and Road initiative, he termed it a huge development opportunity for the country. “We made regional connectivity a key component of our Vision 2025 project,” he said, terming the CPEC biggest flagship project of the One Belt One Road initiative. He said China extended its hand towards Pakistan when no one wanted to invest even 10 dollars. Addressing reservations about the CPEC, Ahsan Iqbal said “There are lobbies that are not happy with the CPEC.” “This event proves that Karachi is changing,” he said, adding that when the PML-N came into power in 2013, the city was known for target killings and extortion. Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, speaking on the occasion, said China has made every effort to develop and grow its economy for the past 40 years.

Orignally published by APP