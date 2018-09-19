CPEC under PTI Government

Dr Muhammad Munir

Although newly-elected PTI Government has given assurances regarding continuity of CPEC projects but the misperceptions remained either created by media or PTI’s own statements relating to reviewing various projects of CPEC. The main challenge in this respect is that many media reports discuss CPEC in the light of PTI’s traditional attitude toward CPEC especially regarding CPEC routes, loan rates as well as transparency. Secondly, PTI is not a Status Quo Party and believes in change and creating new Pakistan on the basis of self-reliance. PTI’s policies should not be judged on the basis of its traditional view of CPEC but its policies must be discussed keeping in view its overall strategy for the country. Keeping in view its dynamic nature the Party may bring innovations, disruptions and changes in various policy approaches of Pakistan. PTI’s own policies which are evolving and would see many twists and turns before finally adjusted as per national interests as well as keeping in view regional and global scenario.

There is no doubt that PTI is making efforts in building trust with China and has set up an internal Pakistan-China Cooperation Unit. In its manifesto, too, the PTI has emphasized its desire to take friendship with China to new heights. Many believe that instead of giving statements in the media, the PTI government should use the option of having bilateral negotiation on the terms and conditions of some previously undertaken CPEC projects which it deems necessary for clarity and improvement. All these negotiations should be done in a friendly and careful manner keeping in view each other’s interests. It is interesting to note that China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on various occasions has stressed that China would be open to necessary adjustments of projects under BRI including CPEC through friendly consultation.

Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Mr. Wang Yi made a visit to Pakistan from September 7-9, 2018. The visit was very critical and fruitful as both sides renewed their commitment not only to speed up work on the ongoing CPEC projects but also include new projects. Pakistani leadership assured Chinese Foreign Minister that CPEC would remain a prime priority of the government in its national policy. In his comprehensive statement the Chinese Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of Pakistan-China relations which he said are built on mutual cooperation, trust and respect, spanning over years of friendship. He emphasized that China’s relationship with Pakistan ‘rises above the political parties and the change in the governments. It is unshakable. I am coming to Pakistan to make full contacts with the new government and to promote the bilateral cooperation. We will ensure that it may be a good beginning for the bilateral relationship between the two countries.’ He summarized his discussion with Pakistani side into ten points. First, China wishes to invite Prime Minister Imran Khan to China to attend China International Import Expo to be held on November 5-10, 2018 as Guest of Honour and also to participate in the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation to be held in 2019. Second both sides agreed to realize the development of CPEC. According to the statement ‘the two sides will see that the complete project will run efficiently and reach completion. In addition, in line with Pakistan’s development priorities and its people’s needs, the two sides will also talk about the future prospects of the Corridor and the direction of cooperation. The two sides will make particular efforts to strengthen cooperation on industrial capacity and livelihood progress.’ Both sides desired that CPEC’s influence should be felt in less developed regions of Pakistan.

The other eight points highlighted by Chinese Foreign Minister were related to increasing two-way trade, industrial development, development-oriented cooperation, enhancing defence and security cooperation, sharing of information on good governance, expanding people-to-people exchanges including the armed forces and educational institutions, strengthening cooperation in international and regional affairs and to take Pakistan-China strategic partnership to new heights based on past achievements and future prospects and potential. According to some Chinese experts, keeping in view aspirations of new government of Pakistan, China would be ready to help in building more hospitals and schools and would also help the country’s poverty-reduction efforts.

With such kind of understanding developed between Pakistan and China under the new government of PTI, a controversial report by Financial Times titled ‘Pakistan rethinks its role in Xi’s Belt and Road plan’ appeared on September 9, 2018 was quite damaging as it referred to Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce and Industry Abdul Razzak Dawood saying that “ the previous government did a bad job negotiating with China on CPEC — they didn’t do their homework correctly and didn’t negotiate correctly so they gave away a lot.” The report says, “Pakistan plans to review or renegotiate agreements reached under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, joining a growing list of countries questioning the terms of their involvement in Beijing’s showpiece infrastructure investment plan.” Although Ministry of Commerce has rejected the report and said that the Commerce Minister was quoted out of context.

Since the publication of the report in Financial Times, Pakistan has been highlighting that CPEC is a priority for new government and media is creating misperceptions. The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on September 16, 2018 has said that China is a close ally and a trusted friend which should not be offended. It further said ‘any reservations over CPEC can be sorted out through negotiations as public statements by top government officials blaming China for unfair agreements will be damaging for Pakistan.’ President Arif Alvi in his first address to the joint session of Parliament on September 17, 2018 said that that the PTI government will complete all CPEC projects. “CPEC will help us improve our economy and give us strategic advantage in the region.” The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa is on an important visit to China from September 17-19, 2018. His visit is considered very impotent in the context of matters pertaining to Pakistan-China relations and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). During his visit, he assured Chinese leadership that security for CPEC would never be compromised. With all these efforts it is hoped that misperceptions about CPEC would be removed and both countries would work on this mega project more vigorously.

