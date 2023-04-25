CPEC turns out to be a game changer for Pakistan, ensures regional peace, prosperity: CG

China, Pakistan enjoy deep strategic friendly relations

Pakistan is China’s all-weather, strategic partner and the decades-old historic bond of friendship between the two countries has reached new heights with the launch of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the flagship project of President Xi’s Belt & Road Initiative. The CPEC has proven to be a game changer for Pakistan as it promises huge economic activity, brings prosperity, development and stability for the people of Pakistan as well as the entire region.

These views were expressed by the newly-appointed Consul General of the People’s Republic of China Mr Yang Yundong during a meeting with Chief Executive of Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik.

Mr Malik had called on the CG to congratulate him on his new assignment and wished him success in his future endeavours.

He also assured the Chinese dignitary of the full cooperation by the Pakistan Observer and held that the newspaper has always remained in the forefront to promote, project and protect the China-Pakistan friendship.

Pakistan Observer sees China as a sincere friend of Pakistan and has always confronted the negative propaganda against this project of vital importance, he said.

While thanking Mr Faisal Zahid Malik, the Consul General termed the bilateral relations between Pakistan and China very friendly and cordial. “The bond of friendship between Pakistan and China is of unique nature and beyond any times and climes,” he said. Our cooperation is of comprehensive and strategic nature and the Chinese government as well as the people cherishes closer ties with Pakistan that spans over the last many decades, said the Consul General. To the Chinese people, Pakistanis are like brothers.

“Both sides are working very hard for the successful completion of the CPEC,” he said.

Mr Faisal Zahid Malik paid rich tributes to President Xi Jinping’s vision of regional peace and development. Through his policy of mediation between KSA and Iran, President Xi has stood taller among the world leaders and his efforts to secure international peace are highly commendable, said Faisal Zahid Malik.

About the CPEC, Faisal Zahid Malik said the project turned out to be a game changer for Pakistan. It has generated thousands of vacancies besides creating immense economic opportunities for the local and international business companies, investors and entrepreneurs. Out of the nine Special Economic Zones along CPEC work was already in progress on the four SEZs, he said. Similarly 21 energy projects were propped out of which 14 have been completed while seven are in progress. He also invited the CG to visit the offices of Pakistan Observer.