CPEC to turn Pak-China ties into strategic eco-partnership: Ahsan

Chinese doing what US, Europe should have done after Afghan war; Long-term plan launched

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The Long Term Plan (LTP) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (LTP) was launched here on Monday which is a being seen as a big leap forward for turning bilateral relations between the two countries into the one based on long term strategic economic partnership.

Under the LTP, the key areas of cooperation, till 2030, include Financial Regulations, Connectivity, Energy, Trade and Industrial Parks, Agricultural Development and Poverty Alleviation and Tourism.

The CPEC projects are broadly divided into three phass, starting from the short term plan which is effective till 2020; medium term plan will cover the projects till 2025 and long term plan which is valid until 2030.

LTP was signed last month at the meeting of 7th JCC and it was agreed to be reviewed after every two years by both sides.

Addressing the launching ceremony Chinese Ambassdor to Pakistan Yao Jing said the long term plan would expand the scope of cooperation in various new areas, including cooperation in social sectors along with economic fields. “CPEC was a national plan approved by the both the Chinese and Pakistan government.” It will effectively match relevant national plans of China as well as Pakistan Vision 2025,” he added.

“This plan is effective until 2030, the short-term projects included will be completed by 2020; medium term project by 2025 and long term projects up to 2030” he added.

The minister said that during President of China Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan in April 2015, the all weather strategic cooperation partnership between the two countries was enriched with new connotations.

He said, “the two sides take CPEC as the core while prioritizing Gwadar, energy, transport, infrastructure and industrial cooperation which has opened a new chapter of development in the area.”

He said Chinese were doing what the Americans and the Europeans should have done after the end of the Afghan war” that evicted the Soviets from Afghanistan. “That war helped bring down the Berlin Wall, and made Europe safe. But we here in Pakistan are still paying the price for it.”

The minister said that China had invested 46 billion dollars when other countries were not interested to make any investment. “ Investment in difficult time by China had proven that China is time tested and true friend of Pakistan” he added.

He said through CPEC the dream of producing cheap energy from Thar coal deposits in Sindh was being materialized. Ahsan Iqbal said rail and road network was being laid across the country to connect Gwadar with China and other parts of the country which would boost regional connectivity and generate economic activities.

The Planning Minister remarked that it has become necessary for Pakistan to follow China’s economic vision. “We have to learn from China, how China with its political stability, how China with its social solidarity and harmony, and how China with the pursuit of its economic policies and vision has become a success story in the world.”