CPEC truly harbinger of economic development, peace in region: Army Chief

Rawalpindi

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is truly a harbinger of economic development, peace, and prosperity in the region. Addressing a function on CPEC Logistics in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, he said CPEC is also affirmation of Pakistan’s efforts for a peaceful and prosperous region. He said unlike some other countries of South Asia, we believe in focusing our energies on peace and inclusiveness, rather than divisive competition. The Army Chief said CPEC will bring increasing economic integration among regional economies and reduce the development gap within various regions of Pakistan. He said Chinese investment in various fields, including energy, infrastructure, Gwadar Port, and special economic zones can lay the foundation of a fast development Pakistan, if the opportunity is optimally utilized. Commenting on prevailing security situation in Pakistan, the Army Chief said the country is much safer today than before as peace has been restored in FATA and the adjoining areas. He said normalcy is returning to Pakistan’s economic hub of Karachi. Similarly, the law and order situation has improved significantly in Balochistan and there is great focus on socio-economic development in the province. The Army Chief said Pakistan is making steady, but sure-footed progress to get rid of the menace of terrorism and extremism.—NNI

