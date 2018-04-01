CPEC to spur insurance industry growth: Mamnoon

Staff Reporter

President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday said the insurance industry in the country would get significance in the near future after development of industries and generation of business activities as result of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The president opined that fruits of CEPC could be reaped through effective team work.

He was addressing at a seminar arranged by the Federal Insurance Ombudsman. Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair was also present on the occasion, said a press release.

He underlined the importance of holding of seminars to guide and educate the people and the business community in particular.

The president said during the last few decades, the trade sector in the country had not only strengthened, but also it had made strides in innovations. The youth equipped with relevant professional education in the trade and investment sectors had introduced new trends, he said and stressed upon further improvements in these sectors.