CPEC to play role in remote regions’ development

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Secretary Planning, Development & Reform (PD&R), Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) being a long-term national project has to play a huge role in the development of remote regions of the country particularly Balochistan.

While chairing a meeting on CPEC issues here, he instructed for making all-out efforts for resolution of outstanding issues. The meeting was attended by Project Director CPEC, Hassan Daud Butt, Officials from Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Government of Balochistan and Government of Sindh. While highlighting the importance of Gwadar development as a modern world-class port city, Siddiqui emphasized on creating Ça conducive environment for investment as the investors are keenly watching development at Gwadar.