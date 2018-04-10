CPEC to open new era of development in region

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Communications Senator Dr Hafiz Abdul Karim Monday said despite adverse conditions and hindrances, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had done tremendous development works.

Completion of the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) would usher in a new era of development for the people of Pakistan and the whole region, he said this while talking to a Chinese delegation.

Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Communications Altaf Asghar, Sajjad Qamar and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The minister said Pak-China friendship was deep rooted and time tested. People of both the countries enjoyed close relations and the CPEC after its completion would give new dimensions to the friendship.

He said anti-Pakistan elements tried their level best to sabotage the CPEC but completely failed, adding that under leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the government was committed to complete the project

He said the government was determined to link Pakistan with rest of the world to facilitate trade and open new avenues of development.—APP