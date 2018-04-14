CPEC to open new avenue of opportunities: Shuja

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation Department Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman has said that CPEC project will open up a new avenue of opportunities for our young Pakistani students so as to play a vital role in the development of Pakistan. Studying diverse subjects like Computer Science, Engineering, Medicine etc., our students would consequently have a greater chance at the expanded job market due to CPEC. Moreover, collaboration with different public sector universities in Pakistan and China will also benefit our students at consolidating capabilities and capacity to exploit the new opportunities.

He expressed these views while addressing the concluding session of 5-day training workshop under the subject “Skill Enhancing and Enabling Knowledge Harvest” (SEEKH), here at FC College Lahore today. The event was also addressed by Rector Economic Science and Social Sciences Mr. Joseph Son and other speakers.

Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman said that CPEC is indeed the result of continuous hard work and political commitment of former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who decided not to leave any stone unturned for the economic revival of the country.

He said that CPEC is a 75 billion dollar project having targets of 3218 kilometer long route to be built over the next several years consisting of enhancing the operational efficiency of the Gwadar Port, construction of highways, motorways, railways and network of pipelines.

He said that CPEC is being described as a great game-changer for Pakistan with over more than 200,000 Pakistanis and Chinese workers to ensure a sustainable mix of the two labour forces for essential transfer of skills. With the number magnifying to 700,000 direct jobs and thousands more indirect ones will sustain even after the project is completed.

The Minister said that the project would prop an era of educational excellence too, with an increased number of scholarships in different universities every year for Pakistani students in China. He said that CPEC has the potential for regional inter-dependence and economic growth. As, when the economic dependency on each other grows, so does the bilateral relations, de-escalating tensions and mistrust.

Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman concluded that the internal security and political stability are the key to the success of CPEC in the long run. It is imperative that all the institutions of the country should work within their constitutional ambit, without trying to undermine others, as political stability alone can ensure internal security and provincial harmony. He said that consolidation of a fair political culture, when only the people’s vote hold the weight and only their true representatives have the right to legislate can really ensure the prevalence of a strong nation capable of tackling issues of national security.