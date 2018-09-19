CPEC to further help cementing Pak-China relations: Qadri

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Wednesday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would help further cementing bilateral relations between China and Pakistan.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing, he said CPEC was not an agreement between two countries but the nations. Both discussed CPEC, social welfare projects in former Fata region, Afghan refugees and improving religious harmony between two countries, said a press release. The Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a clear stance on early completion of CPEC projects. Pakistan would expand relations with China.

He said the enemy of China is the enemy of Pakistan. He also said that former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) should be given special attention in CPEC projects. Both the countries would focus on women education, provision of health and clean drinking water, the Minister said. He underlined that a group of educated persons would be assigned to maintain a close liaison at district and tehsil levels for ensuring effective coordination between the two countries.

The development activities in Fata would help ensuring peace in Afghanistan and the relations with Afghanistan have improved, he added. Qadri said Ulema of two countries should hold frequent discussions for ensuring better religious harmony.

The Chinese Ambassador said 20 milllion Muslims living in China are enjoying religious freedom. Pakistan is most important country of the world and China wanted to strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan.—APP

