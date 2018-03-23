CPEC to form Pakistan harbinger of peace, prosperity: Minister

Muhammad Arshad

Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Thursday, said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was a god gifted opportunity, opening Pakistan for the rest of the world where Pakistan was at the cross road of great prospects for playing a greater role for peace and prosperity of the entire region.

While speaking at a Round Table on ‘CPEC and Regional Development’ here, he further added that along with China, other regional countries including Central Asia and beyond will get the benefit of this connectivity corridor.

He was of the view that due to India’s hegemonic and non- cooperative designs, SAARC has remained unfruitful for Pakistan. He said that Pakistan need to learn from Chinese experience of removing all practical difference and has separated economic prosperity and the entire sector from political problems. CPEC is opening new markets for Pakistan and every one must support this as in the end it will be Pakistan which is the beneficiary.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Head of Mission of Chinese Embassy Lijian Zhao shared the political stability, innovation, adaptation of new technologies are few of the contours of current economic development of China and the volume of economy is growing for the last 40 years. He said that CPEC is meant to promote the development of Pakistan and for the entire region.

Vice Chancellor Muslim Youth University Prof. Dr Tahir Hijazi highlighted the economic, social and other impacts of CPEC Pakistan. Dr. Nazir Hussain, Director, School of Politics and International Relations, Quaid-I-Azam University, Islamabad said that CPEC is owned by Pakistani people and not by any political party.

The governments may change but the vision of Pakistani people will remain the same for China and Chinese friends.

He said that CPEC will bring out social, economical and political change not confine only to the South Asian Region but beyond that. He further said that it will generate economic connectivity of Pakistan and there is a need to engage in positive manner.

During discussion it was highlighted by the participants that Pakistan need a comprehensive regional engagement policy. It was also highlighted that Pakistan needs further stability and continuity for economic prosperity. It was proposed that to reap the fruits from the projects like CPEC, there is a strong need for building strength within the country.