CPEC to enhance communication’ transport system

Our Correspondent

Quetta

Balochistan Minister for Transport Mir Mohammad Umar Khan Jamali on Monday said Pakistan China Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) was going to build up an efficient transport and communication system. He said the system would not only have a positive influence on mobility of products, trade stimulation, extension of markets, increase in employment, but would also support spread of education as well increase social welfare and help in stability of prices.

It’s amazing that tomorrow’s small fishing village ‘Gwadar’ is fast emerging as a Deep Sea Port today, the minister said.

Share on: WhatsApp